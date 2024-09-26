Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$37.81.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$35.03 on Wednesday. Quebecor has a one year low of C$27.25 and a one year high of C$35.20. The company has a market cap of C$5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.50.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

