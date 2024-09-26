Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.64.

Get Cineplex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cineplex

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of CGX opened at C$10.50 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$7.10 and a 12-month high of C$11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69. The company has a market cap of C$668.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.70.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 1.0993852 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.