MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. TD Securities raised shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.09.

MEG Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

MEG stock opened at C$25.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$22.79 and a 52 week high of C$33.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.17. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.2403101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

Insider Transactions at MEG Energy

In other MEG Energy news, Director James D. Mcfarland purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.94 per share, with a total value of C$134,700.00. In related news, Director Michael Mcallister bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.67 per share, with a total value of C$189,986.86. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,700.00. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

