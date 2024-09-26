Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$110.00 target price on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Imperial Oil to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$99.69.

TSE IMO opened at C$94.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$97.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$95.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$72.03 and a 12-month high of C$106.09.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.0042992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

