Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $64.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 47.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.