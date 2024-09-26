Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leede Financial cut shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPH opened at C$14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.69. The company has a market cap of C$364.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.62.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.52 million. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 102.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cipher Pharmaceuticals will post 1.4156977 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

