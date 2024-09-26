TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$61.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$58.62.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock opened at C$64.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.25. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$44.70 and a 1-year high of C$64.54. The firm has a market cap of C$67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.5431472 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$63.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,367.70. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$63.06 per share, with a total value of C$34,367.70. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 16,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.71, for a total value of C$972,795.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466 shares in the company, valued at C$27,824.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,018. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

