Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.7 %

Pegasystems stock opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Insider Activity

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $45,277.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $45,277.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,064.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,771. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,862,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,369,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,067,000 after purchasing an additional 250,273 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth $67,968,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 683,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,399,000 after buying an additional 49,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 625,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after buying an additional 143,986 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.