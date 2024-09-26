Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $24.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HPE. Bank of America raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,507,000 after purchasing an additional 822,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,602,000 after buying an additional 617,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,776,000 after buying an additional 237,321 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.