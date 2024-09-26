Short Interest in Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Decreases By 33.4%

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,342,100 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the August 31st total of 15,522,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 82.1 days.

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This represents a yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is -341.67%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.