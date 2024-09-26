Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Atlas Price Performance

ATCOL stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Atlas has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75.

Get Atlas alerts:

About Atlas

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.