Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Atlas Price Performance
ATCOL stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. Atlas has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75.
About Atlas
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.