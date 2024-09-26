VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 416,700 shares. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VivoPower International Price Performance
NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.90.
