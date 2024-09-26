VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the August 31st total of 416,700 shares. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VivoPower International Price Performance

NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

