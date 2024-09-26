Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

