Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OTEX. CIBC cut their target price on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Open Text from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Open Text from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of OTEX opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Open Text has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.46.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Open Text had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Open Text by 6.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

