Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Update

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert F. Carney sold 925 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $41,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at $312,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Financial Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 407,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBC opened at $53.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.49. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $55.99. The stock has a market cap of $136.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

