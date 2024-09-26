Short Interest in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Drops By 34.4%

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 3,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

LNW stock opened at $91.61 on Thursday. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $67.71 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average is $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 128.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,472,000 after purchasing an additional 511,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after buying an additional 438,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,215,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Light & Wonder by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,320,000 after buying an additional 388,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

