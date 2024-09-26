Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR) Short Interest Down 33.7% in September

Pluri Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PLUR stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.60. Pluri has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $8.48.

Pluri Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of inflammatory, muscle injuries, and hematologic conditions. It operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech, and biologics and focuses on establishing partnerships that leverage its 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require mass cell production.

