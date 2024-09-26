Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 485.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,667,000 after buying an additional 1,010,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 88.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,669 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $16,055,000.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

PSC opened at $51.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $52.86.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.