Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.96 and its 200 day moving average is $241.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,841,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total value of $12,532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 674,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,841,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,402 shares of company stock valued at $123,604,344. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 14,495.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $4,351,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,183,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $15,406,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

