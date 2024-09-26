Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Short Interest Update

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the August 31st total of 146,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sol-Gel Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 227.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sol-Gel Technologies

About Sol-Gel Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.