TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in September

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,700 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 922,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

TomTom Price Performance

Shares of TMOAF opened at $5.25 on Thursday. TomTom has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

