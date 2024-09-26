TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Down 34.8% in September

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,700 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 31st total of 922,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
TomTom Price Performance
Shares of TMOAF opened at $5.25 on Thursday. TomTom has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.
