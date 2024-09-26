Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $181.34 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $184.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.06 and a 200-day moving average of $155.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,178,047.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,655,152.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,172,757. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

