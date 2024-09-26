Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 820.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 45,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVI opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $38.07.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. CVR Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

CVR Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.