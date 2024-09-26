Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,154 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,156,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,376,000 after buying an additional 507,513 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,259,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Loews by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,191,000 after purchasing an additional 266,729 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 570,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,698,000 after purchasing an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 77.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 525,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 230,231 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,751,338.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $2,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 461,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,751,338.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,215 shares of company stock worth $7,399,013 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $83.54.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.71%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

