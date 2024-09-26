Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 66.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 9,945 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 115,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.45.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

