Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $239,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,710.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,527.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,080 shares of company stock worth $2,141,724. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $103.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $106.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.55.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is -29.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRU

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

