Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 4,948 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,595,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 176,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,876,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 34,515 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $136.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

