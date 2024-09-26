Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 312 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,085.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day moving average is $111.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.35. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.08 and a 52-week high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 18.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $79.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.18 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.73% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

