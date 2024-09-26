Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,426 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Ingles Markets by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ingles Markets by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $72.69 on Thursday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.10 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

