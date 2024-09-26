Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,426 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTAFree Report) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Ingles Markets by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ingles Markets by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $1,574,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $72.69 on Thursday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.10 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

