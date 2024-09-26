Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Raymond James by 105.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 46.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $125.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.92 and its 200 day moving average is $120.42. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $91.67 and a 1-year high of $131.19.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

