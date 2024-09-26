Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stake Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 86.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

SMBC stock opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $59.67.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,917 shares in the company, valued at $10,851,715.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,851,715.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Young sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $26,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 223,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,726,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

