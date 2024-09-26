Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 133 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 664.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,706,000 after buying an additional 140,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $257.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.11 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.