Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 10,470 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 92.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,470 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Rogco LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,434 shares of company stock worth $4,775,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $155.55 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $157.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.26.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.77.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

