Federated Hermes Inc. Has $106,000 Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,516 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE:JCI opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,046 shares of company stock worth $8,347,562 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.