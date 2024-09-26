Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 22,500 Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Exscientia by 112.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Exscientia by 22.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Exscientia Trading Up 0.6 %
Exscientia stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Exscientia plc has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $621.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on EXAI shares. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
About Exscientia
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.
