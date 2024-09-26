Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alto Neuroscience were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ANRO. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Bowie Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $928,000.

ANRO stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85. Alto Neuroscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Alto Neuroscience ( NYSE:ANRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Savitz bought 12,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $152,069.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,920 shares in the company, valued at $465,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANRO. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

