Federated Hermes Inc. Has $136,000 Holdings in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TXO Partners were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners in the 4th quarter worth $2,685,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 43.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 70,918 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,346,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bob R. Simpson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TXO Partners news, CEO Bob R. Simpson acquired 100,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Hutton bought 878,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,004,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $717.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.05. TXO Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The business had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.97%.

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.