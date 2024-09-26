Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Given New $287.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $257.00 to $287.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.57.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $284.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 92.85 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $287.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,277,000 after acquiring an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $77,433,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,951 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,705,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,629,000 after buying an additional 131,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

