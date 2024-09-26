Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Short Interest Down 38.7% in September

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANL shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ANL Free Report ) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANL opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Adlai Nortye has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Adlai Nortye Company Profile

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

