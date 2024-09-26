Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL) Short Interest Down 38.7% in September

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on ANL shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a report on Thursday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of Adlai Nortye
Adlai Nortye Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ANL opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. Adlai Nortye has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $19.30.
Adlai Nortye Company Profile
Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.
