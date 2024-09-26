Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MWA

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.1 %

MWA opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $2,751,046.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,065,549.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $2,751,046.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,065,549.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,869 shares of company stock worth $5,141,842. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth $1,217,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 48.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 199,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.