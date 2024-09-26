monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $327.00 at Citigroup

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $296.00 to $327.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.79.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $280.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 738.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.32. monday.com has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $285.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.33.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter worth about $728,521,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,534,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 2,851.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after buying an additional 332,852 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 407,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after buying an additional 204,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,299,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

