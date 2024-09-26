Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the August 31st total of 52,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $8.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

