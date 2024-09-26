EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EPAM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.32.

Shares of EPAM opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

