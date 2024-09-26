BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered BP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.23.

Get BP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Price Performance

BP opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. BP has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BP will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 59.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in BP during the second quarter worth $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BP by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of BP by 85.7% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.