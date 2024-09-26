AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Up 59.8% in September

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the August 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AmpliTech Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AmpliTech Group stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the quarter. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 1.21% of AmpliTech Group worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AmpliTech Group alerts:

AmpliTech Group Stock Down 2.0 %

AmpliTech Group stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. AmpliTech Group has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. The company has a market cap of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AmpliTech Group ( NASDAQ:AMPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 62.54%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on AmpliTech Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.