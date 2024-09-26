Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Down 52.1% in September

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decline of 52.1% from the August 31st total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Xiao-I Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of AIXI opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Xiao-I has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xiao-I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiao-I stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Xiao-I at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

