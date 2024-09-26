Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Roku from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.10.

ROKU stock opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. Roku has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,945 shares of company stock worth $3,465,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

