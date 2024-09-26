Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at Citigroup

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $16.20 to $17.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sterling Check Price Performance

NASDAQ:STER opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Sterling Check has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sterling Check

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

In other Sterling Check news, insider Lou Paglia sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $266,219.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,392,447.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sterling Check by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 209,823 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

