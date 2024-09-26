American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $82.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. American States Water has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4655 dividend. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,984,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in American States Water by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 44,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in American States Water by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 26,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

