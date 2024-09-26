Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DAY. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Dayforce from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.36.

Shares of NYSE DAY opened at $58.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16. Dayforce has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Dayforce during the second quarter worth approximately $721,310,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $521,396,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 2nd quarter worth $51,027,000. Finally, Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $49,600,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

